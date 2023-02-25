TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Tacoma man arrested in the death of his 4-month-old son earlier this week was charged Friday with second-degree murder.
Samuel Kennedy, 23, was arrested Tuesday after a hospital social worker called Tacoma police about a child brought in with head trauma, KIRO-TV reported.
Doctors said the boy’s injury was consistent with abusive head trauma and that the baby had recent similar injuries, according to probable cause documents from the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office. The child died the following day.
Police said the child’s mother said the couple had three young children and that she had been at work on Tuesday.
Kennedy said he picked up his son because he was crying and eventually put him back in his rocker, but minutes later, the baby exhaled deeply, which caused concern, documents said. He then discovered his son wasn't breathing, documents said.
Police said Kennedy initially denied dropping or shaking his son but after further investigation, was arrested, documents said. Police said he later admitted to shaking the baby after becoming frustrated.
The boy died of blunt force trauma to his head, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. It wasn't immediately known if Kennedy has a lawyer to comment on the case. His bail was set Friday at $1.5 million.
(1) comment
In cases like this it is very common for the mother to be at work and the father or stepfather are home with the kids. I am all for stay at home Dad's but why why why are they sometimes so horribly abusive? You are not so suprised if it is a Step Dad but when it is the babies father ????
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.