Police Lights

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Tacoma man arrested in the death of his 4-month-old son earlier this week was charged Friday with second-degree murder.

Samuel Kennedy, 23, was arrested Tuesday after a hospital social worker called Tacoma police about a child brought in with head trauma, KIRO-TV reported.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

bonbonidaho

In cases like this it is very common for the mother to be at work and the father or stepfather are home with the kids. I am all for stay at home Dad's but why why why are they sometimes so horribly abusive? You are not so suprised if it is a Step Dad but when it is the babies father ????

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.