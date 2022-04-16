Pocatello police vehicles and an ambulance pictured at the scene of Saturday evening's foot pursuit and arrest of an allegedly drunk driver.
POCATELLO — Several police officers subdued and arrested a drunk local man who fled a traffic stop on foot Saturday evening near downtown Pocatello, authorities said.
Pocatello police said they pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin McNabb, 42, of Pocatello, for a traffic infraction around 8 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Arthur Avenue.
McNabb was uncooperative and fled the traffic stop on foot with police in pursuit, authorities said.
Police caught up with McNabb about a block away and subdued and arrested him. He was unarmed, police said.
McNabb complained of pain and was transported by police to Portneuf Medical Center where he was medically cleared before being booked into the Bannock County Jail.
The incident involving McNabb resulted in North Arthur Avenue being temporarily closed to traffic by police.
Police said McNabb is being charged with felony drunk driving, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license for the incident.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.