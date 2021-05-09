On Saturday, May 8, 2021, at approximately 10:53 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 84 near milepost 186, just south of Eden.
An adult driver, identity not disclosed at this time, was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I84, in a 2004 Honda Accord.
Kaylee Smith, 18, of Jerome, was driving eastbound on I84 in a 2003 Acura CL, when the two vehicles collided head-on.
Both vehicles overturned and the Honda came to rest in the median, while the Acura came to rest off the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes.
The driver of the Honda was ejected and was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Smith was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Smith's passenger, Jared Evans, 39, of Jerome, was not transported.
The driver of the Honda was not wearing a seat-belt. The other involved parties were wearing seat-belts.
The lanes on I84 in the area were blocked and/or diverted for approximately four hours.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Further information will be released as it becomes available.