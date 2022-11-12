Police Lights

IDAHO FALLS — Yesterday, November 11, 2022, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were asked to respond to a residence in a neighborhood off of East 25th Street, between Woodruff Avenue and Holmes Avenue due to a disturbance involving a firearm.

Officers responded and located a vehicle believed to be occupied by the primary person involved in the disturbance as they approached the area of the residence. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating the patrol vehicle’s red and blue emergency lights.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.