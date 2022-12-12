Pocatello police car in weather file photo stock image
POCATELLO — A local driver was arrested by police during Monday night's snowstorm for threatening another motorist with a gun after their vehicles collided in downtown Pocatello, police said.

Richard Studebaker, 30, of Pocatello, was charged with aggravated assault for threatening and pointing a pistol at the adult male driver of the pickup truck that collided with Studebaker's car around 9:50 p.m. at West Center and Main streets. 

