POCATELLO — Officers arrested a local driver during Monday night's snowstorm for threatening another motorist with a BB gun after their vehicles collided in downtown Pocatello, police said.

Richard Studebaker, 30, of Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated assault following the incident and is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.

