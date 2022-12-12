POCATELLO — Officers arrested a local driver during Monday night's snowstorm for threatening another motorist with a BB gun after their vehicles collided in downtown Pocatello, police said.
Richard Studebaker, 30, of Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated assault following the incident and is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Police were dispatched to the area of West Center and Main streets around 9:50 p.m. for the report of a physical disturbance following a vehicle accident, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
Upon arrival, police spoke to the adult male victim who said Studebaker pointed what he believed to be a pistol at him, but what officers later identified as a BB gun, police said.
The victim said Studebaker pulled the BB gun out and pointed it at him after the two engaged in a verbal argument about the car crash, according to the report.
Studebaker told police that pulling the gun out and pointing it at the victim was warranted because the argument was becoming increasingly heated and because of a previous diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder, police said.
The victim’s fiance recorded part of the incident using her cellphone camera, and the video showed Studebaker remove the BB gun from a hip holster, point it at the victim and then holster it again when the fiance said she had contacted police, according to the report.
The altercation occurred after the victim’s truck collided with Studebaker's car, police said.
The BB gun was not fired during the incident and there were no injuries, police said.
Studebaker was arrested at the scene without incident, authorities said.
Police said the car and pickup involved in the crash were not totaled and were eventually able to be driven from the scene. The crash temporarily shut down the intersection of West Center and Main streets.
Studebaker appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn for an arraignment hearing Tuesday, during which the bond was set at $10,000 and a no-contact order was issued between Studebaker and the victim.
Studebaker is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 27, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence in the case to elevate it from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge, Studebaker faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
