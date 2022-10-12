Police Lights

PRESTON — Law enforcement officers were deployed to all of the Preston School District's schools on Wednesday after a school shooting threat was received via social media, authorities said.

The Preston Police Department reported late Wednesday afternoon that it appears the threat came from an individual in a state far from Idaho.

