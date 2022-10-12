PRESTON — Law enforcement officers were deployed to all of the Preston School District's schools on Wednesday after a school shooting threat was received via social media, authorities said.
The Preston Police Department reported late Wednesday afternoon that it appears the threat came from an individual in a state far from Idaho.
"We are continuing to work through this and will turn over all information to our Pocatello FBI field office as they can then have appropriate resources and jurisdiction go to the necessary location and investigate into the possible person further," Preston police posted via Facebook. "We have nothing further at this time, with regards to this incident to indicate an active threat against our school district, the students and staff or the community."
The Preston Police Department posted earlier Wednesday on Facebook that the Preston School District had received the school shooting threat via social media and police officers had been deployed to each of the district's schools as a precaution.
Preston police said they were being assisted in securing the schools by Franklin County sheriff's deputies, Idaho Fish and Game personnel, Franklin County probation officers as well as school district staff.
Preston police posted via Facebook, "There unfortunately has been a nationwide trend through social media for this type of threat in order to induce and cause panic and fears."
Police said that they took the threat "seriously" and were working with various social media platforms as part of the investigation.
Police posted they "do believe that the situation and school locations are safe and there is no need for panic."
