On July 14, 2021, a counterfeit $100 bill was passed at a local business in Pocatello. The original bill was 'washed out' and then reprinted, making it difficult to identify it as fake.
Please watch transactions involving U.S. currency to help ensure that the money being used is legal tender. Because the bill was recreated using real currency, it will 'pen test' as authentic. When held up to a bright light, the original currency watermark is evident.
Suspects in the case have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
If you receive or suspect money as being counterfeit, please contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208 234 6100.