FEDERAL WAY, Washington (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old boy shot his 9-year-old brother while handling a handgun inside the family’s apartment in Federal Way, Washington.
KOMO reports police are investigating the shooting, which occurred just before 8 a.m. Thursday at a multi-family housing complex.
Police say the older boy was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.