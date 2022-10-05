Pocatello police stock image file photo 2
Idaho State Journal file photo

A 13-year-old local boy has been airlifted to a hospital in Salt Lake City after accidentally shooting himself at a residence in downtown Pocatello late Tuesday night, Pocatello police said.

The boy accidentally shot himself with a .357 Magnum revolver at a friend's home in the 200 block of South Garfield Avenue around 10:45 p.m., police said.

