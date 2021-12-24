top story Police asking for help locating missing local woman By Idaho Falls Police Department Dec 24, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Amelia Furniss Leonhart Idaho Falls Police Department Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of Amelia Furniss Leonhart.Amelia is 22-years-old and was last seen by family members on December 21. Story continues below video Amelia may be driving a 1998 white Honda accord with a black hood.Anyone who is aware of Amelia's current whereabouts, or who has seen Amelia or her vehicle since Tuesday evening, is asked to please call dispatch at (208) 529-1200. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Amelia Furniss Leonhart Police Department Police Transports Motor Vehicle Idaho Falls Welfare Accord Whereabouts Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesOnline fundraiser launched to help 15-year-old boy critically injured Thursday in Pocatello crashOmicron COVID variant detected in East IdahoTaylor Mazzone hired as new ISU offensive coordinator, three other coaches retainedStorms forecast to bring more snow to East Idaho Friday and SaturdayMan charged with raping an 11-year-old girlCLAUSES CATER TO CROWD: Pocatello couple's winter wonderland home attracts hundreds of childrenAuthorities: Fugitive crashes into Pocatello police vehicle before being arrestedTravis W. Hopkins, Westside Players longtime board president, dies at 45At-risk dogs airlifted from Louisiana to IdahoDonations to local Salvation Army down significantly from last year Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Window Cleaning #1 Choice-low Rates ANDERSON WINDOW Pruning Tree Service Pruning Home Repair Services Uncles Home Services,