Jordan Otten
POCATELLO — A Grace man has been arrested after police say he vandalized numerous Pocatello businesses late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Pocatello police said that the vandalism inflicted by Jordan Otten, 23, will likely cost local businesses more than $15,000 to repair.
Police said Otten threw rocks at several local businesses, mostly along Yellowstone Avenue, breaking multiple windows at the establishments.
Otten's vandalism spree began on the 200 block of North Third Avenue and continued for several blocks on Yellowstone Avenue, police said.
Among the many businesses vandalized by Otten were Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Thai Zap restaurant, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Subway and Arctic Circle, police said.
Police said in addition to breaking a window at Enterprise, Otten threw rocks at the cars for rent in its parking lot.
After several of the businesses reported the vandalism to police, officers began to investigate by obtaining security camera footage from various establishments along Yellowstone Avenue.
From that footage police said they identified Otten as the suspect.
Police said they learned that Otten is a frequent resident at the crisis center located near Pocatello City Hall.
Officers went to the crisis center to locate him late Sunday afternoon but he was not there. However, when police were leaving the center they spotted Otten walking across nearby North Seventh Avenue.
Police questioned and then arrested Otten on a charge of malicious injury to property for the vandalism.
He's currently being held at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello pending the adjudication of his case.
If convicted of the charge against him, Otten faces up to five years in prison and a $1,000 fine.
