IDAHO FALLS — Last night, February 7, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were called to the Motel 6, located at 1448 W Broadway, for a report of an armed suicidal person.
Officers learned that the person was barricaded in one of the guest rooms and had already discharged one round from a firearm inside the room.
An Idaho Falls Police Officer was able to establish contact with the person who was refusing to leave the room and continued to make suicidal statements, including that they wanted police to shoot them.
While the Officer maintained a dialogue with the person, other Idaho Falls Police Officers evacuated neighboring sections of the hotel to protect other hotel guests.
The Idaho Falls Police SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiations Team were also activated and responded to the hotel.
The IFPD Patrol Officer, who is a member of the Crisis Negotiation Team, spoke with the person for approximately two hours and at one point was joined by an additional member of the Crisis Negotiation Team.
Officers were able to successfully deescalate the situation and the person agreed to surrender peacefully.
The person was taken into police custody at approximately 12:15 a.m. and taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and assistance. Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident. No further information will be released.