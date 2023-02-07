A herd of elk pictured on Tuesday morning near Interstate 15 in north Pocatello.
Police and sheriff's deputies responded to over 100 elk entering Chubbuck and north Pocatello on Tuesday morning.
The elk invasion caught the attention of local authorities around 8 a.m. and the effort began to push the animals out of Chubbuck and north Pocatello toward the Fort Hall Reservation.
At one point police and sheriff's deputies temporarily shut down Northgate Parkway because the elk were crossing the road.
Some of the elk got close to Interstate 15 in Chubbuck, causing police to respond to the freeway to try to keep the animals away from traffic.
The presence of the elk and police has caused traffic to slow on Interstate 15, so motorists traveling on the freeway in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area should expect delays.
As of 9:30 a.m. it appeared that police and deputies had persuaded most of the elk to leave Pocatello and Chubbuck city limits.
We have received no reports that the elk have caused any crashes.
The public should avoid the elk, and drivers should slow down and use caution on local roads because of the presence of the animals.
Come on spring, survival is getting difficult for these poor animals. Still waiting for that global warming you liberals kooks.
