POCATELLO — Police are investigating an apparent shooting that occurred behind Pocatello City Hall on Saturday night.
Dozens of police officers and multiple ambulances responded to the 10:10 p.m. incident between City Hall and East Sublette Street.
Pocatello police headquarters is located at Pocatello City Hall.
Police have closed East Sublette and East Bridger streets and North Sixth and North Seventh avenues to all traffic near City Hall as they investigate the incident.
The public should stay away from the City Hall area.
