Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
An Ammon woman was arrested Sunday after law enforcement reportedly found several pounds of drugs in her car during a traffic stop.
According to the news release, Wendy Lively, 49, had 30 pounds of marijuana, 6.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 90 grams of fentanyl and 80 grams of heroin.
Lively was stopped in a rental car by an Idaho State Police trooper around 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 15 south of Idaho Falls.
Story continues below video
The news release states Lively was the subject of an investigation by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office into drug trafficking. The sheriff's office was assisted during the investigation by the Idaho Falls Police Department, Blackfoot Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police.
Lively was charged Monday with trafficking 400 grams or more of meth, punishable with a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence, trafficking in 28 grams or more of heroin, punishable with a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and up to a life sentence, trafficking 25 or more pounds of marijuana, punishable with a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and up to life in prison, and felony possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in Bonneville County Court.