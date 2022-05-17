Missing children
UPDATE

Nampa PD AMBER ALERT has been canceled. Children were located safe and suspect is in custody. Thank you for your assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY

This is an activation of the Idaho AMBER Alert System.

We have just received this important information regarding abducted children in NAMPA, IDAHO.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children or suspect, please contact 208-465-2206 or 911 immediately.

Amber Alert info