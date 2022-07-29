Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on July 29, 2022, at approximately 1:20 P.M. on westbound US Highway 30 near Batiste Road in Bannock County.
A 40-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2012 Land Rover SUV westbound on US30 near Batiste Road.
A 43-year-old male from Pocatello was driving a cement truck eastbound on US30.
The Land Rover crossed the center line and the vehicles collided.
The drivers of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts.
Traffic on US30 was impacted for approximately one hour to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.
Evidence was found on scene to indicate that alcohol may have been involved in this crash. That evidence is part of the ongoing investigation.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
