Pocatello's Center Street underpass will be receiving a $5.7 million upgrade thanks to the efforts of U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson.

Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson today highlighted the inclusion of the Pocatello Center Street Railroad Bridge Underpass Project in the FY 23 Omnibus package that was signed into law on December 29, 2022. 

The project was included in the Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations bill at Congressman Simpson’s request through Community Project Funding (CPF).

