It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of Zoo Idaho’s Bald Eagle, Valkyrie.
Going on 17 years old, she came to us from Paris, Idaho around age 2. She was placed with Zoo Idaho after having been deemed non-releasable by Idaho Fish and Game and Fish and Wildlife services; she had sustained injuries, likely from a car strike, that caused partial blindness in one eye, as well as some neurological damage.
Her rough start prompted her to interact with humans, whereupon she was fed and habituated. Due to this and her injuries, it was decided that she would not be able to live a healthy and normal life in the wild.
Within the last few months, Valkyrie started showing signs of declining health.
While her animal care team monitored her closely and provided supportive medical care and pain management, it was determined that her old injuries were catching up to her with age.
A healthy Bald Eagle can live upwards of 20-30 years in the wild, so her 17 years were a great feat, given her start in life! An extremely difficult decision was made by all involved in her care that the best thing for her was to help her go on her way via humane euthanasia.
Valkyrie was a resident at Zoo Idaho for over 14 wonderful years, where she served as an amazing ambassador for her species and an incredible education animal for many programs.
She was stunning, talkative, complex, spunky and an all-around breathtaking animal. She brought smiles and awe to the faces and hearts of everyone lucky enough to see and work with her. She is a great reminder of why we all strive for future conservation efforts for our wildlife. She will be so dearly missed, but we take comfort in knowing that her life was well spent and impacted so many people in positive ways.