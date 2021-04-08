POCATELLO — A local woman is facing up to 20 years in prison for stalking and for multiple violations of a no-contact order, according to court records.
Nicola “Nikki” Taysom, 60, of Pocatello, has been charged with three felony stalking charges and a felony for her third violation of a no-contact order between her and the alleged victim in the case, court records say.
The felony charges Taysom faces stem from her being convicted of misdemeanor trespassing on Feb. 8. As a result of the conviction, Judge Aaron Thompson issued a no-contact order between Taysom and the alleged victim in the case, according to court records. Taysom was sentenced to pay a fine of $157.50.
Then on Feb. 10 and Feb. 12, Taysom is accused of calling and texting the alleged victim in violation of the no-contact order, resulting in Bannock County prosecutors charging her with the initial first-degree felony stalking charge.
Taysom was arrested for the offense and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. Her bond was set at $5,000 during a hearing on Feb. 16.
Taysom, while representing herself in court, filed a motion on Feb. 22 requesting that she be released from jail on her own recognizance, which Judge Thomas Clark approved during a hearing on March 1. Taysom was subsequently released from Bannock County Jail on March 1.
On March 11, Taysom texted the alleged victim five times between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. in violation of the no-contact order, police said. She was arrested later that day for the offense, which resulted in her being charged with her second first-degree stalking charge, according to court records.
Taysom was again transported to the Bannock County Jail.
She appeared in court on March 12 for a hearing on the second stalking charge, during which Judge Clark set her bond at $25,000.
On Monday, Taysom again violated the no-contact order by calling the alleged victim five times using the inmate phone system at the Bannock County Jail, according to court records. She tried to call the alleged victim at 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:54 p.m., 8:19 p.m. and 9:57 p.m., according to court records.
As a result of those phone calls, Taysom was charged with her third first-degree felony stalking charge as well as another felony for violating a no-contact order at least three times in a five-year period.
Taysom is scheduled to answer to the charges at a hearing set for April 19 at the Bannock County Courthouse.
She remains incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail.
Taysom is known for making anti-Mormon statements, for protesting on street corners and outside government buildings and for being disruptive when attending Pocatello and Chubbuck city council meetings.
She most recently attracted media coverage for saving the life of a shooting victim at a downtown Pocatello apartment building in January.
In addition to facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted of all the charges against her, Taysom could be ordered to pay up to $35,000 in fines.