POCATELLO — A 34-year-old Pocatello woman is facing charges for drug-related incidents in Bannock County.
Wanda M. Mansfield has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and injury to child, both felonies, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take her case to trial has been set for April 19.
Mansfield is accused of using marijuana and methamphetamine with a juvenile, according to court records. Pocatello police also allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession.
If convicted, Mansfield faces up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for injury to child and up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine for possession of a controlled substance.