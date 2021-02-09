POCATELLO — The Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is inviting the public to a virtual religious exploration service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday as they explore Valentine’s Day.
Why do we celebrate loving relationships on Feb. 14? How are we connected to a 1,500-year-old past? What does this tell us about expressions of love and the qualities we have come to associate with it?
During our meeting, we will be enlightened and surprised by our answers. There will be a 20-minute segment providing background and the remainder of the time given over to discussion.
Idaho State University professor emerita of history Stephanie Christelow, Ph.D., will give the presentation and lead the discussion.
Email Jim Mariani at jsm22553@yahoo.com with any questions. Visit the home page at pocatellouu.org for the Zoom link.