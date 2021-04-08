You should tread the trails of Pocatello! There is beautiful scenery all over the town, and trails that explore the majority of it. Most of the time these paths go untraveled. They are there to show the city's natural beauty, along with the residents and visitors love for the outdoors. From Gibson Jack to Cherry Springs, to Blackrock Canyon to many more. These trails are easy to access and are home to many recreational activities. Make a plan to get out there and explore the town and amazing scencery.
Elise Whitworth,
Member of Troop 363 in Scouts BSA