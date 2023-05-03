Chambers family, James drowning

The Chambers family.

 Photo courtesy of GoFundMe.com

PROVO, Utah — A toddler died Saturday after wandering away from family and being found in a pool of standing water near the Provo River.

Provo police said the incident occurred at CLAS Ropes Course at 3606 W. Center Street, where a family was recreating at the ropes course Saturday morning. The family’s toddler wandered off and was found unresponsive a short time later in a small area of standing water that is part of an inlet near the Provo River, according to a news release from the Provo Police Department.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.