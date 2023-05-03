PROVO, Utah — A toddler died Saturday after wandering away from family and being found in a pool of standing water near the Provo River.
Provo police said the incident occurred at CLAS Ropes Course at 3606 W. Center Street, where a family was recreating at the ropes course Saturday morning. The family’s toddler wandered off and was found unresponsive a short time later in a small area of standing water that is part of an inlet near the Provo River, according to a news release from the Provo Police Department.
Medical efforts were administered and the child was rushed to a Provo hospital. A GoFundMe page that was created for the family said after some lifesaving measures at the Provo hospital, 20-month-old James Chambers was taken by helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital. He later died from organ and brain trauma.
As of Wednesday evening, the fundraiser had earned $21,559 of its $26,000 goal.
The boy's parents posted about the tragic incident to Facebook on Sunday.
"As many of you know, yesterday our sweet James fell into the Provo river," the post said. "By the time Tom found him he had been in the water for some time. He was immediately given CPR and rushed to the Provo hospital where for 2 hours he was given intensive life saving measures. He was then life flighted to Primary Childrens Hospital and placed on advanced machines as a hail mary to save his life. He had the best treatment by the best staff. Late last night we were informed that despite best efforts his organs and brain had received too much trauma, and life support was all that was keeping him here with us."
The post continued, "In the early morning hours (Sunday), Tasha and I made the impossible decision to take our beloved James off the machine. In his mother's arms, he passed from this life to the next. From an angel here, to an angel on the other side. We feel so blessed that we were allowed to have James in our lives for these last 2 years. He was a light to everyone. He was a daddy’s boy and we had such a deep and special bond. He had so much zest and energy for life. He had more love to offer than his little body could handle."
James’ cousin Amber Jones told KSL-TV the Chambers family was visiting from Pocatello for a wedding Friday night. They stayed with the family that owns the ropes course property.
Jones said a bystander at the property was setting up for a different wedding when they jumped in and started CPR on James.
“He was super active. You would turn around and he’d be on top of the table. He loved wrestling with his brothers and playing outside, he was a daddy’s boy for sure, and so, so loved by his four older brothers and so many family members,” Jones said about James.
Provo police said spring runoff or swift water were not factors in this incident.
The Idaho State Journal contributed to this report.
