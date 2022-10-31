Possible grenade found

A fire truck blocks South Ninth Avenue at East Bonneville Street in Pocatello on Monday afternoon after a possible grenade was found at a home on South Ninth. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — A city street has been shut down and people evacuated after a resident found what appears to be a grenade. 

The resident found the possible grenade around 1:30 p.m. Monday at a home on South Ninth Avenue between East Whitman and East Bonneville streets near Idaho State University, the Pocatello Fire Department reported.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.