POCATELLO — In its April 14 meeting, the Pocatello Rotary Club announced it was making a donation of over $14,000 to the Rotary International Disaster Response fund, designated for relief efforts in Ukraine and affected border areas. The club raised the funds through donations from members and visiting guests over the course of just four weekly meetings.
Rotary International has designated 100 percent of donations to the Disaster Relief Fund through the end of April for relief efforts in Ukraine and affected border areas. So far, Rotarians around the world have donated in excess of $8 million to the fund in response to Rotary’s call for help.
Funds donated to the Rotary International Disaster Response Fund go to Rotary districts and clubs in Ukraine and affected border areas in the form of grants, to be used for the most pressing needs – food, medical care and medicine, shelter and clothing. Because the funds are administered by Rotarians in those areas, there are no administrative or paid salary costs. 100 percent of donations to the Disaster Response Fund make their way to affected areas to be used for relief efforts. Rotary clubs and districts in those areas must account for all grant funds, with receipts back to Rotary International.
“The generosity of club members and guests at our meetings was stunning,” said Pocatello Rotary Club president Amy Campbell. “Ukraine is suffering the worst food crisis in Europe since WWII. People wanted a way to help. They know these donations are literally saving lives. Rotary International’s motto is, ‘Service Above Self,’ and this is a way we can help directly and immediately.”
Rich Kirkham, a past Rotary District Governor and chair of the club’s World Service Committee, believes members responded because they knew the funds would be used efficiently through a trustworthy channel. “A lot of people want to help, but they want to know that what they give will make its way to the people in Ukraine who so desperately need that help. That’s the beauty of the Rotary International Disaster Response Fund and the Rotary system of accountability. If you give a dollar here in Idaho, a dollar arrives in Ukraine to relieve people’s suffering.”
Campbell pointed out that you don’t have to be a Rotarian to donate to the Disaster Response Fund. “People can search for ‘Rotary International Disaster Response Fund,’ and there’s a form you can use to donate online through a secure link,” said Campbell. “Donations are fully tax deductible. But people should be sure to donate before April 30, so they know it’s going to Ukraine.” (https://my.rotary.org/en/disaster-response-fund)