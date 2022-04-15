POCATELLO — Local Rotarians are doing their part to save lives amid the worst humanitarian crisis to hit Europe since World War II.
Pocatello Rotary Club members and guests at their weekly meetings have donated over $14,000 to the Rotary International Disaster Response Fund during the past month to help relief efforts in war-torn Ukraine, the club announced Friday.
Rotary International has stated that 100 percent of donations to the fund through the end of April will go toward relief efforts to help Ukrainians reeling from Russia's invasion of their country. Rotarians around the world have donated in excess of $8 million to the fund in response to Rotary International’s call for Ukrainian relief.
“The generosity of club members and guests at our meetings was stunning,” said Pocatello Rotary Club President Amy Campbell. “Ukraine is suffering the worst food crisis in Europe since World War II. People wanted a way to help. They know these donations are literally saving lives."
The Pocatello Rotary Club stated in a Friday press release: "Funds donated to the Rotary International Disaster Response Fund go to Rotary districts and clubs in Ukraine and affected border areas in the form of grants, to be used for the most pressing needs — food, medical care and medicine, shelter and clothing. Because the funds are administered by Rotarians in those areas, there are no administrative or paid salary costs. One-hundred percent of donations to the Disaster Response Fund make their way to affected areas to be used for relief efforts. Rotary clubs and districts in those areas must account for all grant funds, with receipts back to Rotary International."
Rich Kirkham, chairman of the Pocatello Rotary Club’s World Service Committee, said, “A lot of people want to help, but they want to know that what they give will make its way to the people in Ukraine who so desperately need that help. That’s the beauty of the Rotary International Disaster Response Fund and the Rotary system of accountability. If you give a dollar here in Idaho, a dollar arrives in Ukraine to relieve people’s suffering.”
Campbell said you don’t have to be a Rotarian to donate to the International Disaster Response Fund at https://my.rotary.org/en/disaster-response-fund. Donations are fully tax deductible and people should be sure to donate before April 30, so they know their funds are going to help Ukrainians, Campbell said.
She added that helping Ukrainians during this time of dire need is all part of the Rotary mission.
"Rotary International’s motto is, ‘Service Above Self,’ and this is a way we can help directly and immediately," Campbell said.