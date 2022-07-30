Brush fire

A brush fire burns only feet away from a home on El Rancho Boulevard in north Pocatello on Saturday afternoon.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — Local residents and firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that could have easily consumed a home in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The 2 p.m. blaze ignited directly outside of a home on El Rancho Boulevard and was reported by a neighbor who spotted the flames, the Pocatello Fire Department reported.