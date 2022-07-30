A brush fire burns only feet away from a home on El Rancho Boulevard in north Pocatello on Saturday afternoon.
POCATELLO — Local residents and firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that could have easily consumed a home in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
The 2 p.m. blaze ignited directly outside of a home on El Rancho Boulevard and was reported by a neighbor who spotted the flames, the Pocatello Fire Department reported.
While Pocatello firefighters were en route to the fire, neighborhood residents grabbed a garden hose and kept the flames from spreading to the home only feet away.
When Pocatello firefighters arrived they quickly extinguished the flames before any damage could be done to the house.
The Fire Department said the fire was human-caused but accidental.
There were no injuries.
