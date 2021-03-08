POCATELLO — A Utah man was arrested early Saturday morning after crashing into a Pocatello police car during a vehicle pursuit through a local residential neighborhood, police said.
Ceaser R. Rodriguez, 31, was charged with aggravated battery and eluding police, both felonies, as a result of the incident, which police say began after Rodriguez and another male subject were allegedly involved in at least two physical altercations at Pocatello bars and nightclubs late Friday night.
The incident began to unfold when Pocatello police received the report that a male subject had instigated a fist fight at Club 91 on Yellowstone Avenue before fleeing the area in a black Ford Focus with Utah license plates, police said.
A short while later, Pocatello police received another report that a male subject had been involved in a physical altercation at the Center Street Clubhouse on the 500 block of East Center Street and again fled the scene in a black Ford Focus with Utah plates, police said.
Around 2:28 a.m. Saturday, a Pocatello police officer located the black Ford Focus traveling over 50 mph on the 600 block of East Center Street, a street marked at 30 mph, police said. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the car, later identified as Rodriguez, fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
The vehicle pursuit continued from East Center Street to Hospital Way to East Terry Street, police said. Rodriguez hit a police spike strip on North 19th Avenue but continued fleeing, police said. After hitting the spike strip, Rodriguez drove back onto East Center Street and a Pocatello police officer attempted to stop the car with a PIT maneuver but was unsuccessful, police said.
After reaching La Valle Strada, Rodriguez turned the car around on the 300 block and struck a pursuing Pocatello police cruiser head on while traveling approximately 25 mph, police said.
Rodriguez, his passenger and the police officer were not injured in the crash, said police, adding that the police cruiser sustained minor damage.
Rodriguez was removed from the Ford Focus and arrested without further incident, police said. The passenger, who police did not identify, was cited for misdemeanor battery in connection with the fights at the bars and released, police said.
Rodriguez told police he had consumed two alcoholic beverages over the previous two hours and failed the standardized road sobriety tests, police said. He refused to complete a blood alcohol concentration breathalyzer test, said police, adding that a search warrant was obtained to complete the test via blood draw.
Pocatello police did not indicate in its report the results of the blood draw, but said Rodriguez had a previous driving under the influence conviction in the past 10 years and that he would be charged in Bannock County with second offense driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.
Rodriguez was subsequently transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he remains incarcerated on a $100,000 bond that 6th District Judge David A. Hooste set during an arraignment hearing on Monday, according to court records.
According to the criminal complaint against Rodriguez, he has not yet been charged with the second offense of driving under the influence. Bannock County prosecutors said that charge is dependent on the results of the blood draw laboratory tests and will likely be filed once results are returned, so long as it shows Rodriguez had a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or above.
Rodriguez is due back in court on March 16 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from magistrate to district court in preparation that the case goes to trial.
The maximum penalty for misdemeanor second offense driving under the influence in Idaho is up to one year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines.
If convicted of the felony aggravated battery and felony eluding police charges, Rodriguez faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.