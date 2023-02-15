POCATELLO — Police saved the life of a local woman who reportedly overdosed on fentanyl while driving in snowy conditions and crashed her SUV through the fence of a home near Alameda Park.
The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at East Poplar Street and Washington Avenue during this week's snowstorm, police said.
When police arrived at the scene they discovered both the adult female driver from Chubbuck and her adult male passenger from Pocatello unconscious.
The adult male passenger soon regained consciousness and police discovered he had multiple warrants for his arrest for mostly theft-related incidents, authorities said. He was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries before being booked into Bannock County Jail on the warrants, police said.
His name hasn't yet been released.
Police said the adult female driver was unconscious and not breathing following the crash, so officers revived her by administering three doses of Narcan, a life-saving medicine used to treat people who are overdosing on opioids.
The woman regained consciousness and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to PMC where she was treated and released, police said.
Police said they suspect the woman was suffering from a fentanyl overdose and they drew her blood to find out for sure. The results of the blood test are not yet available but if they reveal the woman was on fentanyl she will likely be charged with driving under the influence, police said.
The woman's SUV left the roadway at the East Poplar-Washington intersection when she experienced her alleged overdose and the vehicle crashed through a wooden fence before ending up in the yard of a home along Washington Avenue, but fortunately no innocent bystanders were struck, police said.
The incident remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.