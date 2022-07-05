Pocatello Police Department file photo stock image
Idaho State Journal File Photo

Officers with the Pocatello Police Department are seeking witnesses to a physical disturbance that occurred at 420 North Main Street during Revive @ 5 on 6/29/22.

The disturbance was between a male and a female and took place at approximately 5:15 p.m. near the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion.

If you have any information please email lherrick@pocatello.us and reference case number 22-P12741.