POCATELLO — Police are searching for the man who led them on a high-speed chase late Thursday night with a woman and infant in a stolen vehicle.
The incident began to unfold around 10:20 p.m. when the owner of a stolen car reported spotting the vehicle in the downtown Pocatello area, police said.
Police responded and located the stolen car. A traffic stop was attempted but the adult male driver of the car would not pull over and a high-speed chase ensued, police said.
The pursuit continued through downtown Pocatello and at one point the suspect vehicle struck another car but continued driving, police said. There were no injuries in the crash.
The pursuit headed south on Bannock Highway and continued onto Portneuf Road and then onto Fort Hall Mine Road before heading northbound on South Fifth Avenue.
On South Fifth Avenue between the Bannock County Sheriff's Office and Century High School the driver of the stolen car stopped the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving behind the woman and infant in the car, police said.
Pocatello police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies and Idaho State Police spent over two hours searching for the suspect in the South Fifth Avenue area but could not find him.
Police said they know the suspect's identity and are continuing to look for him.
The woman and infant who were traveling with the suspect in the stolen car were briefly detained by police before being released, authorities said. Police said it's believed the woman and infant are related to the suspect.