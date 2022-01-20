Suspect

This woman is a suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries on the Idaho State University campus, Pocatello police said.

 Photo provided by Pocatello Police Department

The Pocatello Police Department is asking for your assistance in identifying this woman.

The female is a suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred on the campus of Idaho State University on 9/20/21.

If you can identify the female or provide any information on this case, please contact Detective Miller at 208-234-6121 and reference report number 21-P21168.