This woman is a suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries on the Idaho State University campus, Pocatello police said.
The Pocatello Police Department is asking for your assistance in identifying this woman.
The female is a suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred on the campus of Idaho State University on 9/20/21.
If you can identify the female or provide any information on this case, please contact Detective Miller at 208-234-6121 and reference report number 21-P21168.
