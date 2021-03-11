POCATELLO — A man has been hospitalized, a suspect is on the loose and a city street has been shut down by police following a Thursday evening stabbing on Pocatello's north side.
The man, whose name has not been released, was stabbed multiple times at a home on the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue, police said.
Wilson Avenue has been shut down by Pocatello police as they investigate the incident and search for the suspect.
Police said that after the man was stabbed he somehow made it to Physicians Immediate Care several blocks away on Yellowstone Avenue.
People at the urgent care clinic called 911 after the man arrived around 6:40 p.m. Thursday and Pocatello police and fire units responded.
Police said the man who was stabbed was transported from Physicians Immediate Care via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.
An update on the man's condition was not immediately available but police said he was rushed into surgery after he arrived at the hospital.
The manhunt is underway for the suspect in the stabbing and anyone with information about the incident should contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.