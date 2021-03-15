POCATELLO — Police arrested a local man for aggravated drunk driving and threatening to assault a health care worker after a crash near downtown Pocatello late Monday afternoon that left his 12-year-old daughter injured, authorities said.
Joshua N. Hansen, 38, of Pocatello, was arrested and booked into Bannock County Jail after receiving treatment at Portneuf Medical Center for minor injuries he suffered when he crashed his car around 4:30 p.m. into a guardrail at West Gould and North Main streets.
Police said Hansen's wife and daughter were passengers in the car. The crash temporarily shut down the North Main-West Gould intersection.
Hansen and his daughter were both transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to PMC for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. Hansen's wife did not require hospitalization. PMC is not releasing any updates on the condition of Hansen's 12-year-old daughter because she is a juvenile.
When questioned by Pocatello police officers at PMC following the crash, Hansen shouted profanities at the officers, authorities said.
Police said they smelled alcohol on Hansen's breath at PMC but he refused to take a sobriety tests.
Police then obtained a warrant to conduct a blood test on him to get his blood-alcohol content. The blood test on Hansen was done at PMC but the results are not yet available, police said.
At PMC Hansen also used profanity against the hospital's emergency department staff who were trying to treat his injuries and he threatened to use violence against one of the nurses, police said.
After Hansen was finished receiving treatment at PMC on Monday evening, Pocatello police said they arrested him for aggravated drunk driving, an enhanced charge because of the injuries suffered by his daughter in the crash, as well as for assaulting a health care worker for threatening to injure the PMC nurse who was treating him.
Hansen is currently being held at Bannock County Jail awaiting the adjudication of his case.
If convicted of the charges against him, Hansen could be sentenced to over 15 years in prison.