POCATELLO — Police are asking the public to help them identify the suspect in the theft of a valuable package from a north side Pocatello home.
Pocatello police say a man driving a gray Chevy Silverado pickup stole the package from the porch of a house on Sunrise Way off Satterfield Drive around 12:30 p.m. Friday.
The package was stolen after it had been delivered to the house by FedEX.
The homeowner has asked that the contents of the package not be revealed but he said the items that were stolen are very valuable.
Police said that the man who stole the package will upon his arrest be charged with felony grand theft, punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Police released images of the suspect and his pickup truck on Friday afternoon. They’re asking anyone with information about the suspect or crime to contact the Police Department at 208-234-6100.