POCATELLO — Authorities are asking the public to help them identify the suspect in a grand theft.
Pocatello police say a man driving a gray Chevy Silverado stole a package containing silver and gold antique coins from the porch of a house on Sunrise Way around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. The coins, which had been delivered by FedEX, were valued at $1,500.
Police released images of the man and the truck on Friday afternoon. They’re asking anyone with information about the suspect or crime to contact the Police Department at 208-234-6100.