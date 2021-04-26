POCATELLO — A police K-9 played a vital role in the arrest of a dangerous fugitive who ran from officers near Idaho State University early Monday morning, Pocatello police said.
Ethan Sittre, 31, of Boise, was apprehended outside of Goody's Deli and Pub in the 900 block of South Fifth Avenue after Pocatello police K-9 Nero jumped on him and bit his finger, police said.
The situation began to unfold around 1 a.m. when Pocatello police pulled over a car for failure to yield after the vehicle had exited the Jacksons convenience store in the 1100 block of South Fifth.
Pocatello police said they identified Sittre, a wanted fugitive out of Ada County, as a passenger in the car.
When officers asked Sittre to exit the car he took off running north on South Fifth, police said.
Nero was on the scene with his handler, Pocatello police officer Matt Shutes, and the dog was commanded to pursue the running Sittre, police said.
Nero subsequently engaged Sittre outside of Goody's, police said.
Officers then caught up and took Sittre into custody.
Sittre was treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics at the scene for the minor dog bite to his finger. He was then booked into the Bannock County Jail, where he's currently being held.
In addition to the Ada County warrant, Sittre has been charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance after police located what they believe to be marijuana on his person and resisting and obstructing for fleeing Pocatello police, authorities said.
The arrest warrant for Sittre out of Ada County was related to him violating his felony probation last month in connection to a July 2020 conviction of felony domestic violence that caused a traumatic injury for an incident that occurred in February 2020.
Sittre in May 2020 had pleaded guilty to the felony domestic violence that caused a traumatic injury charge in exchange for prosecutors dismissing fekony aggravated battery and attempted strangulation charges. The sentencing judge retained jurisdiction on an underlying, unified five year prison sentence and ordered Sittre undergo a rehabilitative program in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction, oftentimes called a "rider."
He completed the "rider" in January 2021 but violated his probation on March 19, resulting in the felony arrest warrant out of Ada County.
Police said that Sittre is known to carry a firearm and to be hostile toward law enforcement officers but he was unarmed when arrested early Monday morning.
The adult female driver involved in the incident cooperated with police and will not be criminally charged, authorities said.