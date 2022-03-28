POCATELLO — Local police say charges are pending against an unidentified suspect in connection with an incident late Saturday night in which shots were fired in the area of the Clydesdale Bar.
Pocatello police said in a press release issued Monday afternoon that the suspect fired shots in the air within the 600 block of North Fifth Avenue. Police said nobody was injured or threatened during the incident.
Police said they have identified the suspect involved in the shooting, who faces pending criminal charges, but the person's name is not being released at this time.
Minutes after the shooting near the bar, police responded to a separate report of shots fired on the 300 block of Hyde Avenue, a residential neighborhood near Greenacres Elementary School.
Multiple shots were fired during the shootings but no one was wounded, police said.
Pocatello police say they believe the two shootings are unrelated.
Pocatello police are currently in the process of reviewing doorbell camera footage from a home near the shooting in the area of Greenacres Elementary School.
Police did not divulge any information about a potential suspect in the shooting near the school but asked in the press release for anyone with information regarding the separate cases to call the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6290.