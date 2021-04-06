On April 5, 2021 the Pocatello Police Department investigated an incident where in 3 individuals were reported to have been involved in an altercation during which one suffered fatal wounds from a knife.
He has been identified as 43-year-old Christopher Willis of Pocatello. Next of kin has been notified.
One subject remains hospitalized due to injuries sustained in the altercation. The 3rd subject involved has been treated and released from the hospital.
Pursuant to the investigation, an autopsy will be conducted on the deceased.
Pocatello Police Detectives are continuing to investigate, collect evidence, and gather information.
Any one with information about this incident is asked to contact the Detective Division at 208 234 6121. Because this is an active investigation, no other information will be released at this time.