Roger Bray oath (NEW)

Pocatello City Councilman Roger Bray, right, takes the oath of office at City Hall in January 2020 after being re-elected. Bray is currently being criticized by many for comments he made about Pocatello police staffing and the diversity of the community. 

 City of Pocatello Photo

POCATELLO — The unions representing Pocatello's police officers and firefighters have taken the unprecedented step of calling for a longtime city councilman's resignation following comments he reportedly made about how Pocatello's low crime rate and lack of diversity compared to some other cities should be factored into the Police Department's staffing level.

In statements provided to the Idaho State Journal on Saturday, both unions called for City Councilman Roger Bray's immediate resignation and the police union said its members also decided at a Friday meeting to give him a vote of no confidence.