POCATELLO — Police responded to Idaho State University's Pocatello campus late Monday afternoon after a report that a woman carrying a rifle and ammo was in the area of a residence hall.
The report could not be confirmed after a thorough investigation and police said they do not believe there is any threat on campus.
The report from an ISU student came in around 4 p.m. that the armed woman was in the area of Redfield Hall near the Rendezvous Complex. The student reported the allegedly armed woman to ISU Public Safety, which immediately informed Pocatello police.
Pocatello police and ISU Public Safety officers responded to the incident, temporarily evacuated Redfield Hall and conducted a thorough search of the area but could not find any evidence of the armed individual. Police also reviewed video from Redfield Hall's many security cameras and could not find anything corroborating what the ISU student reported.
Pocatello police remained on the scene at Redfield Hall until around 5 p.m. and said they're going to continue patrolling the area but at this point they don't believe there is any threat to the public.
ISU immediately sent out a campus-wide text alert warning people to avoid the Redfield Hall area because of the incident and then sent a follow up alert stating that "law enforcement has concluded their investigation and confirmed that there is no threat to the campus."
