Police at ISU

A Pocatello police SUV blocks the entrance to Redfield Hall on the Idaho State University campus on Monday after an ISU student reported seeing a woman carrying a rifle and ammo in the area.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — Police responded to Idaho State University's Pocatello campus late Monday afternoon after a report that a woman carrying a rifle and ammo was in the area of a residence hall.

The report could not be confirmed after a thorough investigation and police said they do not believe there is any threat on campus.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.