POCATELLO — Police have located a missing autistic teenage boy and returned him safe and unharmed to the Pocatello care facility that he had run away from.
Pocatello police officers found the 16-year-old boy around 1:30 p.m. Sunday sitting in an unlocked car near the Developmental Options care facility that he fled from on Churchill Downs near the fairgrounds on the city's north side.
Developmental Options had reported that the non-verbal boy had run away from the facility around noon Sunday.
It was a relief police found the boy considering that he was wearing only shorts and a T-shirt when he fled, clothing not sufficient for winter temperatures.