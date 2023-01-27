Officer-involved shooting West Center St.

Pocatello police and emergency medical personnel respond to the 700 block of West Center Street following Friday afternoon's officer-involved shooting.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Pocatello police fatally shot an adult male suspect during a disturbance near downtown Pocatello Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at an apartment building on the 700 block of West Center Street.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.