POCATELLO — Pocatello police fatally shot an adult male suspect during a disturbance near downtown Pocatello Friday afternoon, authorities said.
The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at an apartment building on the 700 block of West Center Street.
Police said they responded to the building because of a disturbance involving the adult male suspect. The suspect brandished a weapon after officers arrived and was fatally shot by police, authorities said. He died at the scene.
No police officers were injured during the incident.
The name of the fatally shot man has not yet been released.
Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner says he is working on notifying next of kin and does not yet have a timeline as to when the man’s name will be released.
Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
West Center Street in the area of the incident has been shut down by police as they investigate the shooting and the public is being asked to stay away until further notice.
At the direction of police, School District 25 temporarily placed nearby Irving Middle School on hall check, a heightened state of security in which students stay in their classrooms, because of the shooting.
The shooting is being investigated by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, an organization of several local law enforcement agencies that investigates officer-involved shootings that occur in the region. The Idaho Falls Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation. Pocatello police said they will also launch an internal review of the shooting.
Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei is expected to host a press conference about the incident at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
This incident was the first officer-involved shooting involving Pocatello police officers this year.
The last incident in which Pocatello police shot a suspect occurred in May 2022 and involved a man armed with an AR-15 opening fire on police officers that were responding to a domestic violence incident.
Two Pocatello Police officers were struck by bullets fired from the AR-15 and have since recovered and returned to work. The suspect, Todd Vernon Brewer, 46, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and remains incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
This incident marks the first fatal officer-involved shooting since February 2020 when Pocatello police fatally shot Neal Stuart Nevada, 23, of Fort Hall, after he charged at officers while wielding a knife.
