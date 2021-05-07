POCATELLO — Police evacuated residents and shut down a Pocatello street on Friday after a possible explosive device was found in a home near City Hall.
Pocatello police eventually determined that the device was not a bomb and the evacuation order was lifted.
The incident began to unfold around 10 a.m. Friday when a landlord found the possible explosive device in a home that had recently been vacated by a tenant in the 200 block of Willard Avenue, police said.
The landlord contacted Pocatello police who responded with a bomb-sniffing K-9. The dog indicated that the object was possibly an explosive device, so police evacuated several nearby homes and shut down Willard Avenue, authorities said.
Police then contacted the former tenant of the home who responded to the scene and identified the device as a battery pack he had used for his work.
The former tenant removed the battery pack around noon Friday and police reopened Willard and allowed the evacuated residents to return to their homes. The former tenant told police that the K-9 likely alerted on the battery pack because he had previously stored fireworks in the same part of the home.
The incident was the second this week that Pocatello police were confronted by a possible explosive device. The incidents were unrelated.
On Tuesday Pocatello police found a possible improvised explosive device in a backpack at Irving Middle School. The school was evacuated and students were later sent home.
The Idaho Falls bomb squad was called in and determined the possible IED did not contain any explosives.
That incident remains under investigation by Pocatello police with assistance from the FBI.