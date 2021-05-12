POCATELLO — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect believed to have stolen numerous items from a local auction house.
The Pocatello Police Department on Tuesday posted to its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who apparently cut the lock of a storage area where Prime Time Auctions stores goods and removed several items.
The alleged burglary occurred on March 27 around 9:20 a.m. at the Prime Time Auctions facility located at 3443 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello.
The police department shared an image of the man believed to have cut the locks and stolen the items, which was captured with Prime Time Auctions’ security surveillance cameras.
Anyone with any information about the theft is encouraged to contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100 using reference number LI #21-P06108.