One of the female suspects Pocatello police are searching for in connection to a perfume theft incident.
The second female suspect Pocatello police are searching for in connection to a perfume theft incident.
POCATELLO — On June 19 two female suspects took over $1,700 worth of perfume.
They were driving what appeared to be a Dodge Caravan.
The first female appears to have dyed blond hair and a large butterfly tattoo on her upper back.
The second female carried a large bag.
The females are both described as being in their late teens to mid twenties and shorter in stature.
If you have any information regarding the identity of either of the suspects, please email Cpl. Garner at egarner@pocatello.us.
