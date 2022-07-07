Suspect

One of the female suspects Pocatello police are searching for in connection to a perfume theft incident.

 Pocatello Police Department Photo

POCATELLO — On June 19 two female suspects took over $1,700 worth of perfume.

They were driving what appeared to be a Dodge Caravan.

The first female appears to have dyed blond hair and a large butterfly tattoo on her upper back.

The second female carried a large bag.

The females are both described as being in their late teens to mid twenties and shorter in stature.

Suspect 2

The second female suspect Pocatello police are searching for in connection to a perfume theft incident.

If you have any information regarding the identity of either of the suspects, please email Cpl. Garner at egarner@pocatello.us.

