POCATELLO — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Saturday vehicle burglary.
Police said the vehicle burglary occurred on East Humbolt Street near Idaho State University.
Among the items stolen from the vehicle was a $400 money order that was cashed at the Fred Meyer retail store in Pocatello, police said.
An adult male suspect first unsuccessfully attempted to cash the money order by himself at Fred Meyer and then returned to the store with a woman and was able to get the money order cashed, police said.
Police have released security camera images of the adult male suspect and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.
In the photos the suspect is wearing black pants, a black coat and a black Raiders ball cap and appears to have dark facial hair.
If you have any information about the suspect, please contact police at 208-234-6121.