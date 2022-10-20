A shattered glass door pictured on Friday morning at one of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings across from Caldwell Park in Pocatello. Both LDS buildings near the park were damaged by vandalism during the early morning hours.
Today, the Pocatello Police Department Street Crimes Unit located and arrested 2 suspects in connection with the vandalism that had occurred at the LDS Church located on S. 7th Ave. The original vandalism occurred on October 14, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m.
ORIGINAL STORY
POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings adjacent to Caldwell Park were vandalized early Friday morning.
Pocatello police responded to the two church buildings in the 100 block of South Seventh Avenue around 6 a.m. after a passerby reported the vandalism.
Police found several smashed glass doors and windows at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church building and adjacent family history center.
Police said there was also interior damage.
Police thought the suspects might still be in the buildings and used police dogs to conduct a thorough search.
No suspects were found but footage from security cameras in the area has provided police with clues as to the identities of those responsible, authorities said. Police said they do not believe that the vandalism was a hate crime.
The investigation is ongoing.
Authorities haven’t yet provided a dollar amount for the damage caused by the vandalism.
Mountain Valley Baptist Church, also located adjacent to Caldwell Park, reported that it too suffered vandalism early Friday morning when someone smashed one of its pumpkins outside the church.
If you have any information about Friday morning’s vandalism at the churches please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.
